Business / Corporate

Isuzu seeks edge over Japanese competitors in Cambodia with new pickup truck model

Nna/kyodo

PHNOM PENH - Isuzu Motors Ltd. has launched a fuel-efficient model in its mainstay D-Max pickup truck series in Cambodia, as it aims to steal a march on competitors from its homeland.

Shuichiro Mori, president of Tri Petch Isuzu Sales Cambodia Co., said Saturday as it unveiled the D-Max 1.9, the first sub-1900cc pickup in the Southeast Asian country.

The new model is about 20 percent more fuel efficient than the D-Max 3.0 version sold in Cambodia, Mori said.

“We want to start a new trend in the pickup segment by enhancing our lineup, as car purchasers become more aware of fuel economy and durability,” he added.

Isuzu also launched a sports utility vehicle with a remodeled exterior in the MU-X series, alongside the smaller D-Max, as locals prefer multipurpose vehicles to sedans due to the underdeveloped roads there.

The price of the D-Max 1.9 ranges from $33,000 (¥3.58 million) to $49,000, while the MU-X sells for $60,000 to $67,000, according to Mori.

The Japanese automaker has so far marketed one model each in the D-Max and MU-X series. With the two new models, it aims to more than double its new vehicle sales in the country to 700 units this year.

New vehicle sales in Cambodia surged 40 percent in 2018 from the previous year, to about 6,300 units, with pickups accounting for 30 to 40 percent, according to an industry estimate. Toyota Motor Corp. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. are among Japanese rivals also selling pickups in the country.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Japan's current account surplus in April shrank amid weak exports to China
Japan's current account surplus declined for the second straight month in April to ¥1.71 trillion ($15.7 billion), due partly to sluggish exports to China, government data showed Monday. The sur...
Ayako Matsumoto
ANA and Japan's space agency to look into possibility of using satellite system to find optimal f...
ANA Holdings Inc. and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) have joined forces to look into the feasibility of using a satellite system to find the best flight paths for airplanes by obs...
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Renault are said to be looking for ways to revive their collapsed merger plan.
Revival of FCA-Renault merger plan may hinge on Nissan stake cut, sources say
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Renault SA are looking for ways to resuscitate their collapsed merger plan and secure the approval of the French carmaker's alliance partner Nissan Motor Co., accor...

, , ,