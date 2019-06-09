The week ahead for June 10 to June 16

Monday
- House of Councilors’ audit committee to hold concluding debate on the state’s financial statement for fiscal 2017, attended by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Cabinet members. Opposition parties are expected to take up the consumption tax hike slated for October and Japan-U.S. trade negotiations.
- Cabinet Office to release revised gross domestic product data for the January-March quarter. Preliminary data showed that Japan’s economy grew at an annualized real 2.1 percent for the second consecutive quarterly gain, mainly owing to technical factors. Economists forecast the revised GDP figure is likely to remain at the same level as the preliminary data.
- Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for April.
- Cabinet Office to release monthly “economy watchers” survey for May.
Tuesday
- Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko to visit Kyoto through Thursday.
Wednesday
- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to leave on two-day trip to Iran, the first trip to the country by an incumbent Japanese prime minister in over four decades. Arrangements are being made for Abe to meet with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani in a bid to mediate between Iran and the United States and save the 2015 nuclear deal Tehran agreed to with world powers.
- Cabinet Office to release machinery orders data for April.
- Renault SA to hold a general shareholders meeting in Paris, with attention focused on what the French automaker will say about its alliance with Nissan Motor Co. after Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV withdrew its proposal to merge with Renault.
- Giant panda cub Xiang Xiang, a star attraction at Ueno Zoological Gardens in Tokyo, to turn 2 years old.
Thursday
- Revised law banning flying drones over U.S. military bases and Self-Defense Forces’ facilities to take effect.
Friday
- Law to ban ticket scalping for concerts and sports events to take effect in run-up to 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
Saturday
- G20 energy, environment ministers to gather in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture through June 16.
Sunday
- Ceremony to be held at Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo, which became operational this month ahead of 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.