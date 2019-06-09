Asia Pacific / Politics

Four killed in shootout between rival Indian political parties

AFP-JIJI

KOLKATA - Three supporters of India’s ruling right-wing party and another from a rival regional party have been killed in a gun battle in West Bengal state, police and a local politician said Sunday.

At least 18 others were injured in the clashes that broke out Saturday in the eastern state that has been on edge since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched an aggressive campaign to win parliamentary seats last year.

“Three of the dead were BJP workers while the other was a (regional) Trinamool party supporter,” a police official said.

Local BJP leader Mukul Roy tweeted from his official handle that three BJP workers were “shot dead” in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Outcry as ASEAN predicts 'smooth' Rohingya return to Myanmar
An ASEAN report predicting half a million Rohingya refugees will return to Myanmar in two years has left observers incredulous for glossing over army atrocities, ignoring an ongoing civil war in Ra...
Nepali workers drag sacks of waste collected from Mount Everest for recycling in Kathmandu on Wednesday.
Nepal Everest cleanup drive yields 11 tons of garbage and four bodies
A Nepal government expedition to Mount Everest has removed 11,000 kilograms (24,200 pounds) of garbage and four dead bodies from the world's highest mountain, officials said Wednesday. Tourism D...
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin (from left), Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin visit the Moscow Zoo, which received a pair of giant pandas from China, Wednesday.
Putin and Xi hail burgeoning Russia-China ties
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hosted Chinese leader Xi Jinping for Kremlin talks that reflected increasingly close ties between the two former Cold War-era communist rivals. Xi c...

, , , , ,