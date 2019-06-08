The Trooping the Colour parade is performed in Horse Guards Parade in London on Saturday. Since 1748, the event has marked the official birthday of the British sovereign. | AFP-JIJI

U.K. monarch marks official birthday with pomp and ceremony at London parade

LONDON - Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday marked her official birthday with the annual Trooping the Color parade, a traditional display of British pageantry.

About 1,400 soldiers in ceremonial scarlet coats and bearskin hats marched past the monarch in a ceremony on Horse Guards Parade in Westminster.

Royals taking part included Prince Charles, Prince William and his wife, Kate, and Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan.

Thousands of spectators lined the parade ground and gathered in nearby St. James’s Park to watch the spectacle.

The ceremony originated from traditional preparations for battle. The colors — or flags — were “trooped,” or carried down the lines of soldiers, so they could be seen and recognized in battle. The regimental flag being paraded this year was from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

