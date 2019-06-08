A beaver in a marsh near the Belaurusian village of Vyganashchy | REUTERS

World / Offbeat

'Aphrodisiac' beavers good for food, says Polish minister

Reuters

WARSAW - Beavers could be a good source of food, Poland’s agriculture minister said on Friday, after he outraged animal rights activists by joking the aphrodisiac qualities of the rodents’ tails could encourage Poles to eat them.

Jan Ardanowski made his tongue-in-cheek comment on the tails in May when outlining plans to allow to the eating of beavers and European bison to encourage hunting of the animals to regulate numbers. His comments were only widely reported this past week.

Ardanowski stood by his proposals. “Those animals could be used for culinary purposes, and it doesn’t seem to me that would be something completely absurd,” Ardanowski told reporters on broadcaster TVN24.

Poland’s ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) are no strangers to conflicts with environmentalists, with decisions to cull wild boars and carry out large-scale logging in the ancient Bialowieza forest provoking widespread opposition.

“It’s another step on his (Ardanowski’s) crusade against nature, said Krzysztof Cibor from Greenpeace. “From our point of view it is totally irresponsible.”

European bison are a protected species in Poland and viewed by some as symbolic of the country. Beavers are partially protected, meaning some reduction of the population is allowed, but hunting for food is almost unheard of.

Polish state-run news agency PAP quoted Ardanowski as saying on Friday there re around 100,000 beavers in Poland, causing problems for farmers and damage rivers.

WWF Poland spokeswoman Katarzyna Karpa-Swiderek said that while Ardanowski may have been joking, the reference to beavers’ tails was dangerous.

“We know many examples around the world where people believe in some kind of magical power or healing power of part of an animal’s body and this species of animal is on the verge of extinction.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Michael Bloomberg
U.S. billionaire Michael Bloomberg pledges $500 million to fight climate change
U.S. billionaire Michael Bloomberg pledged half a billion dollars on Friday to fight climate change, saying "our lives and our children's lives depend on it." The former New York mayor and phila...
Trucks wait to cross the border with the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on April 9. U.S. President Donald Trump says he has "indefinitely suspended" the tariffs he had threatened to impose Monday on Mexican imports after an agreement was reached Friday night.
U.S. and Mexico hammer out deal to avoid tariffs in migration row
The United States and Mexico have reached an agreement on migration, U.S. President Donald Trump announced late Friday, with the punishing tariffs he had been threatening "indefinitely suspended...
German Green leaders Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck chat on stage during the party's congress in Leipzig on Nov. 10.
Germany going green? Nation's next leader could hail from environmental party
With the popularity ratings of Angela Merkel's favored successor plunging and the center-left SPD in disarray, speculation is growing that Germany's next chancellor might hail from the Greens. T...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A beaver in a marsh near the Belaurusian village of Vyganashchy | REUTERS

, ,