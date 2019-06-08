The Clark Adam, a 200-ton lift capacity crane, is pictured after its arrival at Margit Bridge, in central Budapest, on Friday. The crane will attempt to lift the pleasure boat which sank following a collision on the river on May 29. | AP

Almost 300 people questioned following deadly Danube boat collision

AP

BUDAPEST - Hungarian police say they have questioned 230 people and 66 witnesses over the deadly Danube River boat collision that killed 18 South Korean tourists.

They also said Saturday that the captain of a cruise ship that collided with the sightseeing boat carrying the tourists on May 29 did not reveal details of the incident during questioning.

The tour boat sank within seconds after the collision in downtown Budapest. A Hungarian crewman also died, nine others are still missing and seven South Koreans were rescued.

A huge floating crane arrived Friday to Margit Bridge, where the Hableany (Mermaid) lies some nine meters (29½ feet) below the surface, as Hungarian and South Korean divers prepared the boat to be raised.

Due to heavy rain over the past few weeks, high water levels in the Danube have hindered recovery efforts.

