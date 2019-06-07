Manipulative bond trading by a trader in Citigroup Inc.'s securities unit in Japan has led the country's financial watchdog to give a business improvement order Friday urging the financial giant to bolster its supervision of operations. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Japan's financial watchdog orders Citigroup unit to enhance surveillance after manipulation by trader

Kyodo

The Financial Services Agency on Friday ordered Citigroup Inc.’s securities unit in the country to improve its supervision of operations after failing to detect a manipulative trading practice by a bond trader.

The agency said Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc. overlooked and executed fake trading orders, known as spoofing, for Japanese government bond futures on the Osaka exchange in late October last year, placed by a trader at Citigroup Global Markets Ltd., the British securities subsidiary of Citigroup.

Spoofing is a practice in which traders attempt to manipulate the prices of publicly traded financial assets by placing large buy or sell orders with no intention of executing them.

The agency urged the Japanese unit to compile a plan to improve management and internal control, and also present preventive measures by July 5. It imposed a fine of ¥130 million ($1.1 million) on Citigroup Global Markets.

“Citi will continue to enhance governance and internal controls and to develop and implement preventive measures to ensure that the issues identified by the regulators will not occur again,” Citigroup Global Markets Japan said in a statement.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Transport minister Keiichi Ishii (left) hands a document calling for improved compliance to Suzuki Motor Corp. President Toshihiro Suzuki in Tokyo on Friday.
Transport ministry seeks fine for Suzuki Motor over inspection scandal
The transport ministry on Friday asked a district court to impose fines on Suzuki Motor Corp. based on the Road Transport Vehicle Act over inspection scandal at the carmaker. Shizuoka Dis...
Image Not Available
Dollar firmer above ¥108.40 in late Tokyo trading
The dollar was firmer around ¥108.40 in Tokyo trading late Friday, but its movements were limited. Market players retreated to the sidelines to see developments in U.S. tariff talks ...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks rebound on Wall Street rally
Stocks bounced back on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Friday, with investor sentiment lifted by U.S. equities' continued advance overnight. The 225-issue Nikkei average added 110.67 points, or ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Manipulative bond trading by a trader in Citigroup Inc.'s securities unit in Japan has led the country's financial watchdog to give a business improvement order Friday urging the financial giant to bolster its supervision of operations. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,