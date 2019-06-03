U.S. President Donald Trump listens while pastor David Platt speaks at the McLean Bible Church in Vienna, Virginia,Sunday. | BLOOMBERG

Virginia pastor asks God to give Trump 'wisdom' to lead U.S.

Vienna,

VIRGINIA - The pastor of a Virginia church has asked God to give President Donald Trump wisdom to lead the country.

Standing with Trump at McLean Bible Church in Vienna, pastor David Platt said Sunday that “fools despise wisdom and instruction.”

Trump made an unannounced stop at the church after leaving his private golf club in Sterling, Virginia. The president bowed his head as Platt led the congregation in audible prayer. The president did not address the congregation but mouthed “thank you” as he left the stage.

The White House said Trump stopped at the church to visit with the pastor and pray for the victims of Friday’s deadly mass shooting in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The Rev. Franklin Graham called for a nationwide day of prayer Sunday for Trump.

