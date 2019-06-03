People carry a casualty away from site of a car bomb blast in Azaz, Syria, Sunday. | REUTERS

World

Car bomb in rebel-held northern Syria kills at least 13 people

AP

BEIRUT - Syrian opposition activists are reporting that a car bomb in a northern town held by Turkey-backed fighters has killed at least 13, and wounded dozens of people.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 14 people were killed, and dozens wounded in the Sunday night blast in the center of the town, Azaz.

The Azaz Media Center, a local activist collective, said the blast killed at least 13 people and wounded many others.

The blast occurred after the “iftar” meal that breaks a daylong fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The town, which was once controlled by rival Kurdish fighters opposed to Turkey, has been hit by similar attacks in the past.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Turkish troops take control of Bursayah hill, which separates the Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin from the Turkey-controlled town of Azaz, Syria, last year. The violence raging once again in the northwestern province of Idlib, Syria's last rebel-held bastion, is putting Turkish-Russian relations to the test. | DHA-DEPO PHOTOS / VIA AP People carry a casualty away from site of a car bomb blast in Azaz, Syria, Sunday. | REUTERS

