The week ahead for June 3 to June 9

Finance Ministry to release statistics showing corporate financial results by industry for January-March period. Capital expenditure data will be closely monitored by economists for influence on the revised gross domestic product for the January-March quarter due out June 10. Preliminary data showed that Japan’s economy unexpectedly grew at an annualized rate of 2.1 percent in the first quarter mainly owing to technical factors.
Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new motor vehicle sales data for May.
Tuesday
Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya and acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan to hold talks in Tokyo. In Shanahan’s first visit to Japan since taking up the post in January, the two are expected to focus on measures to strengthen defense cooperation and discuss recent short-range missile launches by North Korea.
Wednesday
First hearing for Pierre Taki, an actor and member of Japanese techno-pop duo Denki Groove who has been charged with allegedly using cocaine, to be held at the Tokyo District Court.
Thursday
Tokyo High Court to rule on request from residents near the U.S. Yokota Air Base to stop nighttime and early morning flights. In October 2017, the Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Court ordered the government to pay a total of about ¥619 million ($5.7 million) for past noise in the suit filed by around 1,000 residents near the base shared by Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force.
Friday
Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release average household spending data for April.
Cabinet Office to release preliminary composite indexes of economic indicators for April. The focus is on the government’s assessment of the economy based on the indexes. It previously lowered the view, using the expression “worsening” for the first time in more than six years, amid slowing demand for exports of automobiles and manufacturing equipment.
Shinzo Abe to become third-longest-serving prime minister in total tenure at 2,721 days, surpassing Hirobumi Ito, Japan’s first prime minister.
Women’s World Cup to be held through July 7 in France. Nadeshiko Japan, the 2011 champions and 2015 runners-up, will take part.
Saturday
Two-day meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors to begin in Fukuoka. The finance chiefs will discuss global tax rules covering digital giants such as Google LLC and Facebook Inc.
Two-day G-20 ministerial meeting on trade and the digital economy to begin in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture.
Sunday
G20 finance ministers and central bank governors to conclude their meeting in Fukuoka.
G20 ministerial meeting on trade and the digital economy to conclude in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture.