Cocokara Fine and Sugi agree to enter merger talks to create Japan's largest drugstore

Drugstore chain Cocokara Fine Inc. said Saturday that it has agreed with rival Sugi Holdings Co. to enter talks to merge their operations.

The merger, if it happens, will create the largest drugstore chain in Japan with annual sales of some ¥900 billion.

The two companies hope to boost their competitiveness through economy of scale. They aim to conclude a basic merger agreement around July 31.

Cocokara Fine said it will continue its separate tie-up negotiations with another rival, Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co.

Cocokara Fine received a merger proposal from Sugi after it announced the start of its tie-up negotiations with Matsumotokiyoshi in April, according to Cocokara Fine.

A Matsumotokiyoshi official said the company will continue its tie-up talks with Cocokara Fine.