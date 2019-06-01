About 20 passengers injured as automated train in Yokohama travels in wrong direction

An automated train operated by Yokohama Seaside Line Co. on Saturday traveled in the wrong direction, causing about 20 people to be injured, a local fire department said.

Some appeared to have suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries as the train made contact with a buffer stop at Shin-Sugita Station, the department said, but other details were not immediately available.

The trains are on an automated guideway transit system connecting Shin-Sugita and Kanazawa Hakkei in Yokohama.