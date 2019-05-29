Relatives look into the coffin containing the remains of 11-year-old Erick Altuve, in his home in the Petare neighborhood in Caracas Tuesday. Erick died while he was waiting for a bone marrow transplant. The deaths of several cancer-stricken Venezuelan children who were awaiting bone marrow transplants have ignited a bitter dispute between the government and opponents over who is to blame. | AP

Accusations fly as Venezuelan kids with cancer die awaiting marrow transplants

CARACAS - The deaths of several cancer-stricken Venezuelan children who were awaiting bone marrow transplants have ignited a bitter dispute between the government and opponents over who is to blame.

Several dozen people protested this week outside the J. M. de los Rios pediatric hospital after the reported deaths there of four children on a transplant waiting list. Many said President Nicolas Maduro’s government is responsible for deteriorating medical care in a country that has suffered a humanitarian crisis for years.

But government human rights official Larry Devoe says U.S. sanctions blocked funds that Venezuela could have used to send the children to Italy for bone marrow transplants.

Venezuelan activists say at least two dozen other children need similar transplants.

