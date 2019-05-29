Ted Sarandos appears at the 2018 Netflix FYSee Kick-Off Event in Los Angeles. Sarandos says the streaming giant will rethink its investment in Georgia if the state's recently passed abortion law goes into effect. He made his remarks in a statement Tuesday, first reported by Variety. | RICHARD SHOTWELL / INVISION / VIA AP

Netflix will 'rethink' Georgia shoots if abortion law holds

NEW YORK - Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos says the streaming giant will “rethink our entire investment” in Georgia if the state’s recently passed abortion law goes into effect.

Sarandos made his remarks in a statement Tuesday, first reported by Variety. They constitute the strongest language yet from any leading Hollywood studio since Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law a ban on virtually all abortions.

Sarandos said that Netflix has many women working on productions in Georgia whose rights “will be severely restricted” by the law. He said the company will help the American Civil Liberties Union contest the law in court. Netflix productions in the state will continue before the legislation is implemented.

Atlanta has in recent years become a major hub of TV and film production.

