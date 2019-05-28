A Sudanese woman holding a baby flashes the "V" for victory sign as protesters gather outside the military headquarters in Khartoum demanding the instalment of civilian rule on Monday. Thousands of Sudanese men and women have held an around-the-clock sit-in at the site since April 6, initially to seek the military's support in toppling longtime autocrat Omar Bashir and later to remove the generals who seized power after his ouster. | AFP-JIJI

Sudan opposition pushes ahead with two-day strike from Tuesday

Reuters

KHARTOUM - Sudan’s alliance of opposition and protest groups said on Monday that it will push ahead with a general two-day strike starting on Tuesday after talks with the ruling military council collapsed.

Wagdy Saleh, speaking for the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces (DFCF) alliance, said the Transitional Military Council (TMC) demanded a two-thirds majority, of eight to three, on a sovereign council that would lead the country after the ouster of long-time president Omar al-Bashir last month.

The deputy head of the TMC, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, said earlier on Monday that the council was ready to hand over power swiftly, but said the opposition was not serious about sharing power.

“These people do not want to partner with us,” said Dagalo, who is known as Hemedti and heads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, adding they wanted to confine the military to a ceremonial role.

“By God, their slogans cheated us. I swear we were honest with them 100 percent,” Hemedti said at a dinner with police and diplomats. “That’s why, by God Almighty, we will not hand this country except to safe hands.”

