World / Politics

Spanish ex-monarch Juan Carlos I retires from public life

AP

MADRID - Spain’s former monarch, Juan Carlos I, says he wants to completely retire from public life on June 2, five years after abdicating the throne.

The king emeritus said in a letter published Monday on the Spanish royals’ website and addressed to his son, King Felipe VI, that “I think the moment has arrived to turn a page over in my life and complete my retirement from public life.”

Juan Carlos added that he began thinking about fully retiring when he turned 80 last year and was honored in the Spanish parliament. That event coincided with the anniversary of the country’s 1978 constitution, which marked Spain’s transition from dictatorship to democratic rule.

Despite health problems, Juan Carlos had maintained a busy public agenda since stepping down.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Tthe defendant's cage is in the center of an empty courtroom at Nineveh Criminal Court, one of two counterterrorism courts in Iraq where suspected Islamic State militants and their associates are tried, in Tel Keif, Iraq, last year.
Baghdad court condemns fourth French Islamic State member captured in Syria
The French former members of the Islamic State group were brought into the courtroom in Baghdad one after the other on Monday and made to sit inside a wooden cage in the middle. As they spoke in Fr...
Family members of Vicente Juarez, including (from left) his granddaughter, Dyani (cq), 12, daughter Diana, wife, Leticia, and son, Christian, pose for a photograph with a portrait of Juarez at their home in Oswego, Illinois, May 22. Juarez was one of five people fatally shot by a coworker on Feb. 15 at the Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora. A Chicago Tribune investigation suggests that tens of thousands of Illinois residents whose gun licenses have been revoked could still have firearms.
Tens of thousands in Illinois may have guns despite revoked permits: probe
A Chicago Tribune investigation suggests that tens of thousands of Illinois residents whose gun licenses have been revoked could still have firearms. The problem was underscored in February when...
Image Not Available
Scientists zoom in on bug behind Strep throat and scarlet fever
Scientists studying a bacterium that causes scarlet fever, severe sore throat and a form of heart disease say they are closer to developing a vaccine that could one day prevent hundred of thousands...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Spain's king emeritus, Juan Carlos I, waves upon arrival at the Diplomatic Academy for a meeting with Chile's President, in Santiago last year. The king emeritus of Spain will retire in every way from public life on June 2, five years after abdicating to his son, Felipe VI. | AFP-JIJ

, ,