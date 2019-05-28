U.S. Vice President Mike Pence places a flower on the grave of Col. Paul M. Kelly, who was killed in 2007 while deployed to Iraq, in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, Monday. | REUTERS

Mike Pence honors fallen service members at Arlington cemetery

AP

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - Vice President Mike Pence has paid tribute to fallen members of the U.S. Armed Forces, thanking their loved ones in a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and acknowledging that for them “every day is Memorial Day.”

Pence placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to remember dead service members whose remains haven’t been identified and observed a moment of silence. He told Gold Star families he was honored by their presence.

Dignitaries attending Monday’s ceremony included Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr. and acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump visited the Arlington, Virginia, cemetery last week and placed flags at several gravesites, a decades-old tradition known as “flags in.” Trump is in Japan , where he’s expected to address troops aboard a battleship.

