Toyota and Mazda affiliates to jointly make car seats in U.S.

Toyota Boshoku Corp., an automobile parts manufacturer affiliated with Toyota Motor Corp., and two makers of car seats under the wing of Mazda Motor Corp. have said they will jointly produce car seats in the United States.

The seats will be supplied to a joint automobile assembly plant to be built by Toyota and Mazda in Alabama due to start operating in 2021.

The announcement of the joint car seat production, made Monday, apparently reflects the companies’ aim to call President Donald Trump’s attention to their efforts to increase production in the United States. The president was on a four-day visit to Japan through Tuesday.

For the joint production, a unit of Toyota Boshoku overseeing the company’s operations in the United States will set up a new firm later this year in Alabama together with a joint company between the two Mazda affiliates — Delta Kogyo Co. and Toyo Seat Co. The new company will be capitalized at $60 million.