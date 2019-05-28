Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters on Monday as he set off on a victory rally in the holy city of Varanasi after sweeping the general elections. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific / Politics

India won't invite Pakistan leader for Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony: sources

Reuters

NEW DELHI - India will not invite Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony for Narendra Modi, who will start his second term as India’s prime minister, two sources in the foreign ministry said, suggesting any early warming in ties between the nuclear-armed neighbors is unlikely.

Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan have fought three wars since both won independence from Britain in 1947, and came close to a fourth in February after a suicide attack by a Pakistan-based militant group killed at least 40 Indian police in the contested Kashmir region.

An Indian government statement on Monday said the leaders of Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal, and Bhutan — all members, with India, of the little-known Bay of Bengal Initiative for MultiSectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) — have been invited to Modi’s swearing-in.

“This is in line with Government’s focus on its ‘Neighborhood First’ policy,” a government spokesman said.

The leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Mauritius have also been invited, but two sources in Indian’s foreign ministry said Pakistan will not be on the list, without providing further information.

For the swearing-in ceremony for Modi’s first term in 2014, all nations from the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), that includes Afghanistan, Pakistan and the Maldives, were invited.

In 2014 Pakistan’s then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif attended the ceremony, to the anger of some of Modi’s Hindu-nationalist allies.

Modi and Khan both claimed their air forces carried out airstrikes in enemy territory in March, to the alarm of world powers.

Modi, who was widely believed to have benefited politically from the stand-off, won a second term with an increased majority in a general election whose results were declared last week.

Khan called Modi on Sunday to congratulate him on his win.

Modi could still meet Khan at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Kyrgyzstan next month that both leaders may attend.

A spokesman for the Pakistani Embassy in New Delhi was not immediately available for comment.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

An undated handout provided by Cinema DAL in Seoul on May 20 shows Choe Kuk In in a scene from a South Korean documentary titled "Goodbye My Love North Korea." The film documents the lives of North Korean young elites, known as the "Moscow 8", who chose a life of exile in 1958, after openly denouncing the North's founding leader Kim Il Sung's cult of personality.
'Moscow 8': The North Korean filmmakers who defied Pyongyang
As the Korean War raged, eight of Pyongyang's young heroes — all members of the North's new elite, destined for a life of privilege and power — left for Moscow to study at a prestigious film school...
A caricature depicting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is displayed in Seoul on Sunday.
North Koreans survive by paying bribes, U.N. report says
North Koreans are forced to pay bribes to officials to survive in their isolated country, where corruption is "endemic" and repression rife, the United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday. ...
A container is filled with plastic waste from Australia, in Port Klang, Malaysia, on Tuesday.
Malaysia to send back plastic waste to foreign nations
Malaysia will send back some 3,000 metric tons (3,300 tons) of non-recyclable plastic waste to countries such as the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia in a move to avoid becoming a dumping ground fo...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters on Monday as he set off on a victory rally in the holy city of Varanasi after sweeping the general elections. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,