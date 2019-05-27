This still from a surveillance camera made available by the French National Police shows a male riding a bicycle near an explosion along a pedestrian street in the historic center of Lyon on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Suspect arrested after Lyon bomb attack that injured 13

AP

PARIS - French police have arrested a suspect following a blast in the city of Lyon that injued 13 people last week, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said Monday.

Castaner announced the development on Twitter. A statement later from Paris prosecutors, who handle all terrorism-related cases, said a 24-year-old was arrested in Lyon and has been placed in custody.

Police had launched a large manhunt after a device exploded Friday on a busy pedestrian street in the central city. Regional authorities said the 13 wounded suffered mostly minor injuries.

President Emmanuel Macron called the explosion an “attack,” but no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion yet.

An investigation has been opened for “attempted murder in relation with a terrorist undertaking” and “criminal terrorist association.”

Last week, France’s counterterrorism prosecutor, Remy Heitz, described video surveillance that showed a suspect heading toward the center of Lyon on a bike Friday afternoon. The man was seen arriving on foot, pushing his bike along a pedestrian-only street, then leaving a paper bag on a concrete block in the middle of the street near a bakery.

The suspect immediately returned to his bike and left by the same path. One minute later, the explosion shattered the glass of a refrigerator in the bakery, Heitz said.

It was unclear whether the suspect arrested Monday was the same person.

Investigators at the scene have found screws, ball bearings, batteries, a triggering device that can be used remotely and plastic pieces that may have come from the explosive device.

France has been hit by a spate of attacks in recent years, some of them deadly, carried out by people ranging from extremist attackers to mentally unstable individuals.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

People take part in a pro-government demonstration at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo on Sunday. The banner reads "President, Brazil is with you."
Pro-Bolsonaro demonstrations in Brazil show risks to government
Not even five months into his four-year term, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is struggling so much to push forward with his agenda despite a big election victory that many of the far-right l...
People hold letters forming the words "Europe Resists" during an event staged by activist group Avaaz outside the European Parliament in Brussels on Sunday. Earlier, some results for European Parliament elections had been announced.
Far right, green parties make gains in EU elections at expense of centrists
Europeans woke Monday to a new political reality after European Parliament elections ended the domination of the EU's main center-right and center-left parties and revealed a changed political l...
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage arrives to speak to the media outside the counting center for the European Parliamentary election in Southampton, England, Sunday.
Brexit tears up British politics as Nigel Farage tops EU election poll
Brexit wrought more havoc on Britain's main political parties in European Parliament elections, with both Conservatives and Labour scoring their worst results in decades as voters opted for poli...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This still from a surveillance camera made available by the French National Police shows a male riding a bicycle near an explosion along a pedestrian street in the historic center of Lyon on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

, ,