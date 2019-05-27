Trump becomes first foreign leader to meet new Japanese emperor

U.S. President Donald Trump was given the red carpet treatment Monday at the Imperial Palace, where he made history, becoming the first world leader to meet with Emperor Naruhito.

The emperor and Empress Masako received Trump and first lady Melania, amid a festive mood after the start of the Reiwa Era, which began when the new monarch ascended the throne on May 1.

Trump, a fan of pomp and circumstance, was greeted by the new emperor and empress at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo in a formal welcome ceremony broadcast live on national television.

Trump gave a slight bow and he and the first lady shook hands with the imperial pair before entering the palace, to be met by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie, among others.

The president and emperor and their wives returned outside to walk a red carpet and stand under a hot sun while a military band played the national anthems of both countries.

Trump then walked the red carpet again, waving at assembled schoolchildren and inspecting Japanese troops before standing solemnly on a raised platform as a military band played a formal salute of honor.

Trump has made clear he was pleased to have been given the honor of the first reception with the emperor.

“It’s over 200 years since something like this has happened. So it’s a great honor to be representing the United States,” Trump said at a dinner with Abe and the leaders’ wives Sunday.

The Japanese government decided to offer Trump the honor of being the first state guest in the new era in hopes of showcasing the depth of the nations’ bilateral alliance.

Abe is also extending extra hospitality to Trump during his four-day state visit through Tuesday, which he has described as “historic.”

Emperor Naruhito ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne, taking over from his father, current Emperor Emeritus Akihito, who stepped down on April 30 to end his three-decade reign.

Monday’s meeting with the Trumps kicks off a new period of imperial diplomacy overseen by an emperor and empress who have a wide range of international experience — more so than any of their predecessors, as both have spent a number of years living overseas.

Emperor Naruhito is the first Japanese monarch to have studied abroad, at Britain’s University of Oxford, while his wife is a Harvard-educated former diplomat.

Trump was set to hold summit talks with Abe and participate in a banquet at the palace later Monday. A foreign leader’s state visit normally involves a meeting with the emperor and a French dinner.

Trump is staying three nights in Japan as a state guest, one night more than his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, did in 2014. Trump visited Japan in November 2017, less than a year after he moved into the White House, and met then-Emperor Akihito as an official guest.

During a summit with Abe in Washington ahead of Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement, Trump said he had initially hesitated to accept an invitation to meet the emperor, unsure if he could make the trip.

Trump said he had asked Abe how big the imperial succession would be for the Japanese people compared to the Super Bowl and Abe replied, “It’s about 100 times bigger,” leading him to immediately agree to the visit.