Business

Company clears early hurdle for Alaska North Slope oil project

AP

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA - A company seeking to develop a large oil project on Alaska’s North Slope has won a key federal permit.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported that Papua New Guinea-based Oil Search announced that it had received a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for its Pikka development, which is planned west of Prudhoe Bay.

The permit was issued Tuesday, Corps spokesman John Budnik told The Associated Press by email.

The permit is one of many the project will need to advance. The company also needs dozens of state and local permits.

State analysts say the project has potential to contribute significantly to future Alaska production. Oil Search estimates the project could produce about 120,000 barrels of oil per day.

So far this year, the trans-Alaska pipeline system, which was designed to move oil from the North Slope to a port in Valdez, has been averaging around 515,000 barrels of oil a day.

Oil Search has proposed building up to three drill sites, about 25 miles of roads and about 35 miles of pipelines, a central processing facility, two bridges and an operations center with beds for 200 workers.

Its project is in an area seen as a new hot spot for oil activity on the western North Slope, with ConocoPhillips also pursuing projects in the region.

The Pikka development would be on state and Alaska Native-owned land, as close as seven miles to the village of Nuiqsut. There have been talks to reach a land-use agreement with Kuukpik Corp., the Alaska Native village corporation for Nuiqsut.

Questions have been raised about how the project will affect subsistence hunting and fishing for Nuiqsut residents. Oil Search has made several changes to address the village’s concerns.

Oil Search Alaska President Keiran Wulff in a statement said the company is committed to “close collaboration with the people and organizations of Nuiqsut.”

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Tel Aviv, is seen in February.
Teva to pay $85 million settlement in Oklahoma opioid case; J&J trial looms
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. agreed to pay $85 million to settle an Oklahoma lawsuit claiming that illegal marketing of its opioid painkillers contributed to a public health crisis in the st...
Former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn arrives at the Tokyo District Court Thursday.
Carlos Ghosn's family seeks U.N. help against 'judicial persecution' in Japan
The family of former Renault and Nissan head Carlos Ghosn has submitted another request for U.N. intervention against what it says is his "judicial persecution" in Japan, one of their lawyers said ...
Toyota announces plan to build assembly plant in Myanmar
Toyota Motor Corp. will start building an assembly plant this year in Myanmar, where demand for new cars has been growing strongly after import restrictions on used vehicles were tightened in 20...

, , , , ,