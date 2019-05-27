Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha attends the coronation procession for newly crowned King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok on May 5. | REUTERS

Thai pro-military political party courts two smaller ones in bid to form government

BANGKOK - A pro-military party in Thailand plans to invite two swing parties Monday to join its coalition, taking it closer to forming a government with a slim majority after March’s disputed election.

Palang Pracharath will invite the Democrat and Bhum Jai Thai parties as it wants ‘unity in forming an administration,’ its leader, Uttama Savanayana, said in a Facebook post late Sunday. Such an alliance will help the country rise above political conflict and build economic confidence, he said.

Palang Pracharath was carved out of the junta that seized power in 2014 and which finally held long-delayed elections two months ago. Adding the two swing parties would take its alliance to 253 seats in the 500-strong elected Lower House. But an anti-junta bloc controls almost half the chamber, raising the risk of legislative gridlock and instability as the two sides jab at each other.

Foreign investors have pulled out a net $1.3 billion from Thai stocks and bonds in 2019 amid the uncertain political outlook. The export-reliant economy is already slowing as the U.S.-China trade war takes its toll.

The Democrat and Bhum Jai Thai parties, which have a total of 103 seats between them, have yet to officially say if they will accept the invitations. Palang Pracharath placed second in the election with 115 seats and some smaller parties have already pledged to support it.

Coup leader Prayuth Chan-ocha, the Palang Pracharath candidate, is seen as the front-runner to return as prime minister as early as this week. The minister will be selected by a joint vote of the elected lower chamber and an appointed Senate replete with junta allies.

Pheu Thai, a party linked to exiled former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, won the most seats in the election and is the biggest member of the anti-junta bloc. Prayuth unseated a Pheu Thai-led administration in 2014.

Critics say the March poll was unfair with rules stacked in favor of the military establishment to prevent Thaksin’s allies taking power. The Election Commission has said there’s no reason to invalidate the vote.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha attends the coronation procession for newly crowned King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok on May 5. | REUTERS

