Japanese film director Yasuo Furuhata, known for his work with the late actor Ken Takakura, died of pneumonia May 20 in Tokyo, Toei Co. said Sunday. He was 84.

After joining the film production company, Furuhata, a native of Nagano Prefecture, marked his debut as a director in 1966 with “Hiko Shojo Yoko” (Bad Girl Yoko).

Many of his works starred legendary Japanese actor Takakura, who died in 2014, including “Eki” (Station), “Poppoya” (Railroad Man) and “Hotaru” (Firefly).