Senior cadet Stephanie Riley, of Jacksonville, Florida, walks across campus in West Point, New York, Wednesday. On Saturday, Riley will be among the graduates commissioned second lieutenants in the U.S. Army after an address by Vice President Mike Pence. She will go into the Signal Corps. | AP

World / Social Issues

West Point to graduate record number of black female cadets

AP

WEST POINT, NEW YORK - The class of cadets preparing to toss their caps in the air at the U.S. Military Academy’s graduation ceremony Saturday includes a record number of black women.

The 34 women comprise a small slice of the roughly 1,000 cadets in the Class of 2019, but the increased number is a sign of concerted efforts to diversify West Point.

Cadets say they’re proud to be part of a milestone at the historic academy

The class graduating Saturday includes 223 women, the largest number since the first female cadets graduated in 1980. It will include 110 African-Americans, double the number from 2013, and the largest number of Hispanics, 88.

West Point boosted efforts to recruit women and blacks after being told to diversify in 2013 by the Army Chief of Staff. The academy changed its marketing approach and opened a diversity office.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a news conference in New Delhi on May 17.
India's Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faces backlash over poor election performance
Honest, intelligent and open to new ideas is how officials of India's main opposition Congress describe their leader, Rahul Gandhi, but the party's election performance has been so poor he now r...
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign event in Wrexham, Wales, Wednesday.
May's premiership hangs by thread as key minister quits over Brexit
Theresa May's premiership is hanging by a thread as a high-profile Cabinet minister quit and a growing revolt over Brexit looked set to force the British leader from power. Andrea Leadsom...
Workers adjust a European Union flag outside the EU Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday ahead of the body's elections, which began Thursday and end on Sunday.
Europe's populists hoping to cause upsets as EU elections kick off
Populists are hoping to cause upsets across the EU as the European Parliament elections got underway Thursday in polls that could challenge the Brussels consensus. Britain and the Netherlands ki...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Senior cadet Stephanie Riley, of Jacksonville, Florida, walks across campus in West Point, New York, Wednesday. On Saturday, Riley will be among the graduates commissioned second lieutenants in the U.S. Army after an address by Vice President Mike Pence. She will go into the Signal Corps. | AP

, , , ,