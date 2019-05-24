Cuba looks to revive its once-great rail network, gets 80 Chinese-built carriages

Cuba’s railway system is undergoing a major overhaul, with the government pushing a program to revamp the decrepit and aging network with new cars and locomotives in the hope of restoring a rail service that was once the envy of Latin America.

Cuba’s Ministry of Transportation has taken possession of 80 new Chinese-made passenger cars as part of a promised consignment of 250 rail cars and locomotives the island will receive by year’s end.

At the same time, the government is busy restoring and repairing rail lines throughout the island, some with rusting rails overgrown with weeds or buried under drifting dirt.

But officials acknowledge the overhaul will be challenging. The existing equipment is decades old and often lies in disrepair on the sides of rail yards.