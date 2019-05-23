A U.S. Border Patrol Agent walks between vehicles outside the Central Processing Center in McAllen, Texas, last June. U.S. border agents have temporarily closed their primary facility for processing migrants in South Texas one day after authorities say a 16-year-old died after being diagnosed with the flu at the facility. In a statement released late Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it would stop detaining migrants at the processing center in McAllen, Texas. | AP

Border holding center to reopen after 32 migrants contract flu

AP

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - U.S. authorities say 32 migrants have tested positive for influenza at a major processing center on the Mexican border that was temporarily closed to stop the outbreak.

It’s unclear if anyone ill came in contact with a 16-year-old Guatemalan boy who was held at the facility in McAllen, Texas. He died Monday, a day after he was diagnosed and transferred to a smaller station.

A Border Patrol official says the 32 sick children and adults have been quarantined at a smaller processing center. The official spoke with reporters on condition of anonymity because there is an ongoing investigation.

The official says the center has been cleaned and will soon reopen. The closure further strains an overstretched system. Migrants were sent to other stations during the brief shutdown.

