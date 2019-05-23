Democrat wary of Trump's July 4th extravaganza, fears it may be taxpayer-paid campaign rally

A Democratic senator says he fears President Donald Trump’s planned July Fourth extravaganza on the National Mall could turn into a giant Trump rally on the taxpayers’ dime.

Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico questioned Interior Secretary David Bernhardt at a congressional hearing Wednesday about Trump’s Independence Day planning for the National Mall.

Trump has tweeted he plans to make this year’s celebration one of the biggest in history and deliver a speech from the Lincoln Memorial.

Udall is raising concerns that the Trump event would take a “nonpartisan celebration and turn it into a de facto political rally.”

Bernhardt, whose job includes overseeing the National Mall and other public lands, promises the event will be a “celebration about America.”

The administration has released few details of the planning.