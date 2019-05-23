World / Politics

Democrat wary of Trump's July 4th extravaganza, fears it may be taxpayer-paid campaign rally

AP

WASHINGTON - A Democratic senator says he fears President Donald Trump’s planned July Fourth extravaganza on the National Mall could turn into a giant Trump rally on the taxpayers’ dime.

Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico questioned Interior Secretary David Bernhardt at a congressional hearing Wednesday about Trump’s Independence Day planning for the National Mall.

Trump has tweeted he plans to make this year’s celebration one of the biggest in history and deliver a speech from the Lincoln Memorial.

Udall is raising concerns that the Trump event would take a “nonpartisan celebration and turn it into a de facto political rally.”

Bernhardt, whose job includes overseeing the National Mall and other public lands, promises the event will be a “celebration about America.”

The administration has released few details of the planning.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Members of the Libyan National Army (LNA) commanded by Khalifa Hifter get ready before heading out of Benghazi to reinforce the troops advancing to Tripoli, in Benghazi, Libya, April 13.
Libya's Khalifa Hifter tells Macron there will be no Tripoli cease-fire without negotiator
Libyan commander Khalifa Hifter said in a meeting on Wednesday with French President Emmanuel Macron that he cannot work toward a cease-fire because he has no one with whom to negotiate. Hifter ...
U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton speaks during graduation ceremonies at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, Wednesday.
Coast Guard will help reassert U.S. leadership in Arctic, John Bolton tells grads
U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton has told 240 new Coast Guard Academy graduates they will help lead the way in "reasserting American leadership in the Arctic." Bolton gave the keynote ...
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign event in Wrexham, Wales, Wednesday.
May stares at defeat in final Brexit gambit
British Prime Minister Theresa May stared at the prospect Wednesday of her political career coming to an inglorious end after her final attempt to save her hated Brexit deal was almost universally ...

, , , , ,