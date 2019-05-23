This handout picture released by the U.S. Navy on Monday shows an F/A-18E Super Hornet from "the Fist of the Fleet" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25 landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) at the Gulf. | MC3 JEFF SHERMAN / NAVY OFFICE OF INFORMATION / VIA AFP-JIJI

World

Plan said in works to send up to 10,000 more U.S. troops to Mideast amid Iran threat

AP

WASHINGTON - U.S. officials say the Pentagon will present plans to the White House to send up to 10,000 more American troops to the Middle East to beef up defenses against potential Iranian threats.

The officials say no decision has been made and it’s not clear if the White House will approve sending all or just some of the requested forces. Officials say the troops will be defensive forces, and the discussions include additional Patriot missile batteries and more ships.

The Thursday morning meeting comes as tensions with Iran continue to simmer. Defense leaders told congressional officials Tuesday that the U.S. doesn’t want to go to war with Iran and wants to de-escalate the situation.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the plans have not been formally announced.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A U.S. Border Patrol Agent walks between vehicles outside the Central Processing Center in McAllen, Texas, last June. U.S. border agents have temporarily closed their primary facility for processing migrants in South Texas one day after authorities say a 16-year-old died after being diagnosed with the flu at the facility. In a statement released late Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it would stop detaining migrants at the processing center in McAllen, Texas.
Border holding center to reopen after 32 migrants contract flu
U.S. authorities say 32 migrants have tested positive for influenza at a major processing center on the Mexican border that was temporarily closed to stop the outbreak. It's unclear if anyone il...
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, departs the Capitol in Washington. Prosecutors aren't quite finished investigating campaign finance violations by Cohen. A federal judge in New York agreed Tuesday to keep search warrant materials related to the probe under seal until at least mid-July.
Search warrants tied to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released
Months before the FBI raided Michael Cohen's office and hotel room, investigators were examining the flow of foreign money into his bank accounts and looking into whether the funds might be conn...
A woman creates a makeshift memorial, in front of the Municipal Palace in Ajalpan, Puebla, Mexico, for two pollsters mistaken for criminals who were killed and burned by a mob in 2015. Mexico's National Human Rights Commission released a report Wednesday that said vigilante attacks in which mobs injure or kill people suspected of wrongdoing are increasing.
Vigilante attacks on the rise in Mexico as year's victims top 100
Mexico's National Human Rights Commission says vigilante attacks in which mobs injure or kill people suspected of wrongdoing are increasing. The commission says there have been 241 such attacks ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This handout picture released by the U.S. Navy on Monday shows an F/A-18E Super Hornet from "the Fist of the Fleet" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25 landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) at the Gulf. | MC3 JEFF SHERMAN / NAVY OFFICE OF INFORMATION / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , ,