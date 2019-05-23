Japanese and French ministers reaffirm support for Nissan-Renault alliance

Economy minister Hiroshige Seko and his French counterpart, Bruno Le Maire, reaffirmed on Wednesday the two governments’ support for the Nissan Motor Co.-Renault SA alliance.

“We reconfirmed our strong support for their shared will to continue and strengthen their cooperative ties,” Seko told reporters after he had talks with the French minister in Paris.

Le Maire told reporters that maintaining the status quo is not an option for the Japanese-French automotive alliance. He was answering a question over whether he would support the two automakers’ possible management integration.

The French minister stressed that the alliance should be reinforced and advanced, as both companies are weakening under the current circumstances.

He added that new Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard is considering ways to strengthen the alliance, together with the Nissan side.

During the meeting, the two ministers also had talks on issues tackled by the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies, while agreeing on the need to promptly reform the World Trade Organization.