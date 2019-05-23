Honda Motor Co.'s CR-V sport utility vehicle | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Honda recalls 137,000 SUVs in U.S., South Korea and Canada over sudden air bag deployments

Reuters

WASHINGTON - Honda Motor Co. said Wednesday it is recalling 137,000 new sport utility vehicles, or SUVs, following reports of three injuries tied to sudden air bag deployments in the United States.

The automaker said it is recalling the 2019 CR-V to replace steering wheel wire harnesses and supplemental restraint system cable reels, after six unexpected driver air bag deployments that occurred without crashes. There are so far no reports of related crashes, the automaker said.

The recall includes 118,000 vehicles in the United States and 19,000 in South Korea and Canada.

Metal burrs on the interior surface of the steering wheel may result in damage that could lead to a short circuit and overheating of components, Honda said.

The issue is separate from a series of recalls Honda has conducted over the last decade to replace more than 21 million defective Takata air bag inflators in about 12.9 million U.S. vehicles that Honda has said are responsible for 14 U.S. deaths.

Honda also said it was recalling 19,000 U.S. vehicles that may have had Takata inflator replacement kits improperly installed before May 2018.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A Google LLC data center in Hamina, Finland
Government urges utilities in Japan to manage data with care
The government asked critical infrastructure operators Thursday to manage important data in Japan rigorously, in a bid to prevent its disclosure. The request was made as part of the government's...
Image Not Available
Japan's Finance Ministry proposes cuts to local government workforce as population drops
The Finance Ministry on Wednesday issued a set of proposals on the reform of local finances, including a call for cuts to the number of local government employees in line with the country's shrinki...
Hiroshige Seko, minister of economy, trade and industry, and Bruno Le Maire, French finance and economy minister, shake hands in Paris on Wednesday.
Japanese and French ministers reaffirm support for Nissan-Renault alliance
Economy minister Hiroshige Seko and his French counterpart, Bruno Le Maire, reaffirmed on Wednesday the two governments' support for the Nissan Motor Co.-Renault SA alliance. "We reconfirmed our...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Honda Motor Co.'s CR-V sport utility vehicle | KYODO

, , , , , ,