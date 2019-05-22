World / Science & Health

Israeli researchers drink to old times with ancient-style beer

AFP-JIJI

JERUSALEM - Israeli researchers announced Wednesday they had managed to extract yeast from ancient jars and produced a head-spinning concoction with it: beer similar to what the Pharaohs would have imbibed.

The beer with a 6 percent alcoholic strength and similar in taste to a wheat ale was presented to journalists, as was mead at 14 percent strength.

Researchers from Israel’s Antiquities Authority as well as three Israeli universities called it a first.

“I remember that when we first brought out the beer that we sat around the table and drank, we raised a cup to say l’chaim (a Hebrew toast meaning ‘to life’),” said Aren Maeir, an archaeologist with Bar-Ilan University.

“And I said either we’ll be good or we’ll all be dead in five minutes. We lived to tell the story.”

The yeast was taken from the remains of jars found at archaeological sites.

Beer offered for tastings on Wednesday was made with a yeast that descended from one some 3,000 years old, the researchers said.

Yeast was also extracted that descended from some 5,000 years ago, according to the Antiquities Authority.

Modern beer-making methods were used to produce the tipple. The researchers hope to create one using ancient recipes in the future — and possibly produce it commercially for sale at some point.

Researchers from Jerusalem’s Hebrew University and Tel Aviv University were also involved in the project.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

People line up for food handouts from a soup kitchen run by charity Friends of Essex & London Homeless in central London in July 2018.
U.N. rights expert slams U.K. welfare spending cuts
A U.N. human rights expert on Wednesday sharpened his criticism of cuts to social support in Britain, pointing to "record levels of hunger and homelessness" in the country and describing recent ...
Construction teams work inside the Fresno Trench, a portion of the high-speed railway being built in Fresno, California.
Train to nowhere? California's high-speed rail plan looking more like a pipe dream
Keith Erwin was about to buy the land that his auto repair shop sits on when he was turned down because California's much awaited high-speed rail line was going to pass through the spot. Five ye...
Boeing 737 Max aircraft are parked at the airport adjacent to a Boeing Co. production facility in Renton, Washington, in April.
Will FAA's plan for 737 Max fly outside the United States?
Getting Boeing's top-selling 737 Max back in the skies faces a critical test this week as the company and U.S. regulators each seek to restore their reputations after two deadly crashes. The U.S...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This flask contains a yeast fermentation broth. Israeli researchers said Wednesday they had managed to extract yeast from ancient jars and produced a beer similar to what the Pharaohs would have drank. | BLOOMBERG

, , , ,