Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and deputy head of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), delivers an address after the Ramadan prayers and Iftar organized by Sultan of Darfur Ahmed Hussain in Khartoum May 18. | REUTERS

World / Politics

Sudan generals and protesters split on who will lead transition

AP

KHARTOUM - Sudan’s ruling generals and the protesters who drove President Omar al-Bashir from power last month said Tuesday they remain divided over who will lead the country during its transition period despite progress in recent talks.

The protesters, represented by the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, have insisted on “limited military representation” in a sovereign council, while the military wants to lead the body during an agreed-upon three-year transition.

The military council said in a statement Tuesday that the two sides are split over the makeup of the council and who should lead it. Both sides said early Tuesday that they intend to continue the talks, without setting a date.

The U.S., Britain and Norway meanwhile issued a statement urging a transition to civilian rule.

“Any outcome that does not result in the formation of a government that is civilian-led, placing primary authority for governing with civilians, will make it harder for our countries to work with the new authorities and support Sudan’s economic development,” it said.

The two sides have held several rounds of talks since the military overthrew al-Bashir on April 11, ending his 30-year reign after four months of mass protests and sit-ins, which are still underway.

The protesters have threatened a general strike, accusing the generals of dragging their feet on handing over power.

The military has warned against any further “chaos.” Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the council, on Monday told his paramilitary Rapid Support Forces to be vigilant and ready to preserve security.

“There are parties that are plotting to create chaos,” he said.

The protesters are still holding a mass sit-in outside the military headquarters in the capital, Khartoum, that was set up days before al-Bashir was overthrown. They have vowed to remain there until the military hands over power to civilians.

Also on Tuesday, Sudan’s prosecutor’s office said in a statement that guards for former intelligence chief Lt. Gen. Salah Abdallah Gosh obstructed his detention the previous day for questioning about alleged financial wrongdoing.

Prosecutors have been investigating a bank account with 46 billion Sudanese pounds (more than $1 billion) accessible only by Gosh. Protesters have accused Gosh of involvement in killing demonstrators during the uprising.

Once a member of the president’s inner circle, Gosh was sacked as an adviser in April 2011 for criticizing the government. He was arrested the following year on suspicion of involvement in a coup attempt, but was later pardoned by al-Bashir, who appointed him intelligence chief in February 2018.

Al-Bashir is being held in a jail in Khartoum, and local prosecutors have charged him with involvement in killing protesters and incitement to kill protesters during the uprising. The military has said it will not extradite him to The Hague, where the International Criminal Court has charged him with war crimes and genocide linked to the Darfur conflict in the 2000s.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Washington first U.S. state to legalize composting of human remains
Washington on Tuesday became the first U.S. state to legalize human composting after its eco-friendly governor signed a bill to that effect in a bid to cut carbon emissions from burials and cremati...
In this May 15 photo shot through a window, passengers ride a public transit bus through the Iztapalapa borough of Mexico City. Vicious armed robberies have gotten so common aboard buses in Mexico City that commuters have come up with a clever if disheartening solution: Many are buying fake cellphones, to hand over to thieves instead of their real smartphones.
Mexicans buy fake cellphones to hand over amid spike in bus muggings
Armed robberies have gotten so common aboard buses in Mexico City that commuters have come up with a clever if disheartening solution: Many are buying fake cellphones, to hand over to thieves inste...
Polish ruling party lawmaker Arkadiusz Mularczyk talks to The Associated Press in the parliament building in Warsaw on Tuesday about a report that assesses Poland's World War II losses and that, he says, will be given to the German government. Contrary to Germany claims, Mularczyk says there are no documents or records suggesting that Poles ever renounced the right to seek WWII reparations from Berlin
Poland never renounced right to seek German WWII reparations: official
A Polish official said his country is entitled to seek World War II reparations from Germany, arguing Tuesday that no documents or records show Poland ever renounced its right to do so. Berlin h...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and deputy head of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), delivers an address after the Ramadan prayers and Iftar organized by Sultan of Darfur Ahmed Hussain in Khartoum May 18. | REUTERS Members of the Sudanese Sufi community arrive for a sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum on Monday. Sudan's army rulers and protesters resumed talks Monday to finalize the makeup of a new ruling body after overnight negotiations remained deadlocked following a "dispute" over who should lead it. | AFP-JIJI

, ,