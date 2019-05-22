Junnosuke Taguchi, ex-member of boy Japanese boy band KAT-TUN, arrested over marijuana possession

Junnosuke Taguchi, a former member of Japanese boy band KAT-TUN, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possessing marijuana, the Narcotics Control Department said.

The department arrested Taguchi, 33, at his apartment in Tokyo as well as Rena Komine, 38, a former actress who has been living with him, for allegedly keeping a few grams of marijuana there.

Taguchi debuted in 2006 as a member of KAT-TUN, created by major entertainment agency Johnny & Associates Inc. He left the group in 2016 and became an independent artist.

In May 2017, another former member of KAT-TUN was arrested for possessing marijuana but was never indicted.