In this Friday photo released by the U.S. Navy, the USS Abraham Lincoln sails in the Arabian Sea near the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge. Commercial airliners flying over the Persian Gulf risk being targeted by "miscalculation or misidentification" from the Iranian military amid heightened tensions between the Islamic Republic and the U.S., American diplomats warned Saturday, even as both Washington and Tehran say they don't seek war. | MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 1ST CLASS BRIAN M. WILBUR, U.S. NAVY / VIA AP

World

U.S. aircraft carrier seen as barometer of tensions with Iran

AP

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Ordered by the White House to the Persian Gulf, the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier has become a 100,000-ton barometer of the tensions between Iran and the U.S.

So far, the Lincoln and its accompanying ships have yet to enter the gulf through the Strait of Hormuz. It has been filmed by the U.S. Navy on Friday carrying out exercises with other American warships in the Arabian Sea, which is over 1,000 km (620 miles) away.

While U.S. military officials aren’t publicly explaining the delay, it may be to calm nerves before the ships pass through the strait, a narrow waterway where Iran often shadows American vessels.

In December, about 30 Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessels trailed the USS John C. Stennis aircraft carrier and its strike group through the strait as Associated Press journalists on board watched. One small vessel launched what appeared to be a commercial-grade drone to film the U.S. ships.

Other transits have seen the Iranians fire rockets away from American warships or test-fire their machine guns. The Guard’s small fast boats often cut in front of the massive carriers, running dangerously close to running into them.

The Guard has perfected “swarm attacks” on carriers, with bomb-carrying drones and sea-to-sea and surface-to-sea missiles in its arsenal.

Iran has increasingly threatened to close the strait if it is unable to sell its own crude oil to the global market as a result of the U.S. pressure campaign following Washington’s withdrawal a year ago from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

Any transit through the strait also carries the risk of a catastrophic mistake by either side spinning out of control. In 1988, a U.S. warship accidentally shot down an Iranian commercial airliner, killing all 290 on board.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gestures as he speaks during a rally in front of Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas on Monday. Maduro rallied hundreds of his supporters in Caracas on Monday to mark the anniversary of his controversial re-election in May 2018 polls widely denounced as rigged.
Despite Venezuela's upheaval, Maduro touts an anniversary since disputed polls
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday celebrated the anniversary of his disputed re-election amid a growing humanitarian crisis and political upheaval. Maduro tweeted that the May 20, 20...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs for a campaign rally from the White House in Washington Monday.
Trump loses suit challenging subpoena for financial records, is also denied stay pending appeal
A U.S. judge on Monday ruled in favor of a U.S. House of Representatives committee seeking President Donald Trump's financial records from his accounting firm, dealing an early setback to the Trump...
A fighter loyal to Libya's internationally recognized government walks inside a building on the outskirts of Tripoli May 16.
U.N. alleges possible war crime as Libya gunmen cut water pipeline to besieged Tripoli
Gunmen have cut off the main water pipeline to Libya's besieged capital, Tripoli, spelling more misery for residents already reeling from weeks of fighting. The United Nations said the water blo...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

In this Friday photo released by the U.S. Navy, the USS Abraham Lincoln sails in the Arabian Sea near the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge. Commercial airliners flying over the Persian Gulf risk being targeted by "miscalculation or misidentification" from the Iranian military amid heightened tensions between the Islamic Republic and the U.S., American diplomats warned Saturday, even as both Washington and Tehran say they don't seek war. | MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 1ST CLASS BRIAN M. WILBUR, U.S. NAVY / VIA AP

, , , ,