Joe Biden visits Tennessee, vows to 'restore' America's soul

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - Former Vice President Joe Biden says eight years of a Donald Trump presidency will “fundamentally” change the character of the country.

Biden made the remarks Monday in Nashville during a campaign fundraising stop attended by the state’s top Democrats. Biden says his aim is to restore the soul of the country and he believes that people are more united on major issues than divided.

The Democratic presidential hopeful largely ignored his long list of political opponents, but paused briefly to describe the group as “great” while urging the election must result in a change in the political system.

Biden is one of the first Democratic presidential contenders to swing through Republican-dominant Tennessee. Another, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, made a stop in March.

