A truck that rammed into three pedestrians and hit four vehicles is seen at the site of the crash in Tokyo's Shinbashi district on Tuesday. | KYODO

National

Five injured, including three pedestrians, after five-car crash in central Tokyo

Kyodo

Five people were injured in a car crash involving five vehicles Tuesday morning in central Tokyo, but none were in a serious condition, local police said.

A truck rammed into three pedestrians and hit four vehicles when it entered a crossroad in the capital’s Shinbashi business district at about 9:45 a.m., they said.

The male truck driver in his 30s, the male driver of a passenger vehicle in his 40s and three pedestrians in their 20s to 50s were injured, the police said.

Investigators suspect the truck ignored a red light and collided into the pedestrians. The truck later hit a car and a bus as well as a truck and a tour bus waiting in the opposite lane.

The tour bus was carrying about 40 children from a preschool who were out on a trip. None of them were injured.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

New South Korean Ambassador to Japan Nam Gwan-pyo enters the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo on Monday.
Abe urges new South Korean envoy to properly handle wartime labor issue
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe requested Tuesday that new South Korean Ambassador to Japan Nam Gwan-pyo properly deal with a dispute over compensation for wartime labor, the Japanese Foreign Ministry...
Foreign Minister Taro Kono speaks during a news conference on Aug. 3, 2017.
Foreign Minister Taro Kono to ask media to switch order of Japanese names
Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Tuesday he plans to ask overseas media outlets to write Japanese names with the family name first, as is customary in the country. For example, Kono said ...
Tourists walk on a street leading to Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto in November 2013. The number of foreign visitors to Japan hit a record high in April.
Cherry blossom-seekers spur Japan tourism in April to record high
The number of foreign visitors to Japan in April rose 0.9 percent from a year earlier to 2,926,700, marking a record high for any month, government data showed Tuesday. The increase was ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A truck that rammed into three pedestrians and hit four vehicles is seen at the site of the crash in Tokyo's Shinbashi district on Tuesday. | KYODO

, , ,