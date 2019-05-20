World / Politics

New Ukrainian leader dissolves parliament after being sworn in

AP

KIEV - Ukrainian TV star Volodymyr Zelenskiy was sworn in as the country’s new president on Monday, promised to stop the war in the country’s east against Russian-backed separatists and immediately disbanded parliament, which he has branded as a group only interested in self-enrichment.

Even before he disbanded the Supreme Rada, which had been one of his campaign promises, the 41-year-old Zelenskiy had upended the traditions of Ukrainian politics.

He ditched the idea of a traditional motorcade to his inauguration, walking to the parliament through a park packed with people. Flanked by four bodyguards, he was giving high-fives to some spectators and even stopped to take a selfie with one of them.

Before he made the announcement, Zelenskiy asked the Supreme Rada to adopt a bill against illegal enrichment and support his motions to fire the country’s defense minister, the head of the Ukrainian Security Service and the Prosecutor General. All of them are allies of former President Petro Poroshenko, who lost the presidential election in a landslide to the comedian with no previous political experience.

In a feisty speech after his inauguration, Zelenskiy told the Rada that his main goal for the presidency is to bring peace to eastern Ukraine, where government troops have been fighting Russia-backed separatists for five years.

“I’m ready to do everything so that our heroes don’t die there,” he said. “I’m ready to lose my popularly and, if necessary, I’m ready to lose my post so that we have peace.”

Zelenskiy garnered 73 percent of the vote at the presidential election last month in a victory that reflected Ukrainians’ exhaustion with politics-as-usual. For years, he has played the Ukrainian president in a popular television show.

The new president wrapped up his speech at parliament by referring to his career as a comedian.

“Throughout all of my life, I tried to do everything to make Ukrainians laugh,” he said with a smile. “In the next five years I will do everything so that Ukrainians don’t cry.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner arrives to hear the U.S. president speak on immigration proposals in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on Thursday.
Deutsche Bank anti-money laundering staff flagged Trump and Kushner transactions for watchdog: re...
Anti-money laundering specialists at Deutsche Bank AG recommended in 2016 and 2017 that multiple transactions involving entities controlled by U.S. President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, Jared ...
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks during a Fox News Channel town hall moderated by Chris Wallace on Sunday.
In Fox town hall, U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg likens Trump's tweets to ...
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg jabbed at U.S. President Donald Trump during a Fox News town hall Sunday, saying he understands why people and the media are "mesmerized" by his twe...
An attendee looks at a poster displayed at the Humans to Mars Summit, which aims to see humanity on the Martian surface by the 2030s, at the National Academy of Sciences in Washington on May 14.
After the moon, people on Mars by 2033 … or maybe not even until the 2060s?
On Dec. 11, 2017, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a directive ordering NASA to prepare to return astronauts to the moon "followed by human missions to Mars and other destinations." The dates ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

New Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds the Ukrainian symbols of power during his inauguration ceremony in Kiev on Monday. | AP

, , ,