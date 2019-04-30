With imperial accession, Japan's pool of heirs will shrink to two

The imperial family is relatively small and will shrink further in the coming years.

Only one of Emperor Akihito’s four grandchildren is male and able to ascend to the throne. The three princesses are also likely lose their imperial status, since they are required to do so if they marry commoners. The emperor’s daughter lost her imperial status after marrying a local government official.

Here are some key figures in the imperial family, as Emperor Akihito abdicates on Tuesday and Crown Prince Naruhito ascends to the throne on Wednesday:

Empress Michiko, 84

Emperor Akihito’s wife, born Michiko Shoda, is the daughter of a wealthy businessman who led Nissin Flour Milling Co.

She graduated from the University of the Sacred Heart with top honors in English literature and has written and translated children’s books. She met her future husband, who was then crown prince, at a 1957 tennis tournament remembered as a “love match,” and the couple married two years later.

Empress Michiko was the first commoner to marry an emperor and was part of many changes Emperor Akihito brought to the nation’s ancient monarchy. They broke with tradition by raising their three children directly instead of leaving their care to palace staff. They also traveled around Japan, reaching out to those with disabilities or other difficulties.

When the couple met people coping with disasters Empress Michiko led the interactions, typically kneeling on the floor in what has become known as Heisei style — named after Emperor Akihito’s era.

Crown Prince Naruhito, 59

Crown Prince Naruhito, whose name in Chinese characters means “virtuous person,” will ascend to the Chrysanthemum Throne on Wednesday as the 126th emperor in a line dating from the fifth century.

A historian and a viola player, he is Japan’s first emperor-to-be to have studied abroad and could expand his role to global issues. He has pledged to inherit his father’s devotion to peace and compassion for the people, while exploring his own style.

He is married to a Harvard-educated former diplomat, Masako. After graduating from Gakushuin, a private school for former aristocrats, Crown Prince Naruhito studied at Oxford University and authored a paper on historical water transportation systems on the Thames River in England. His only child is Princess Aiko, 17.

Crown Princess Masako, 55

Harvard-educated Masako Owada had a promising future as a diplomat when she captured Crown Prince Naruhito’s eye at a 1986 tea party.

The crown prince waited seven years to secure her hand in marriage; during that time Masako studied at Oxford and refused him twice. She finally accepted his proposal and the two married in 1993.

Despite growing expectations that she may help modernize and internationalize the palace, Masako has largely receded from public view since the early 2000s after giving birth to daughter Aiko and developing stress-induced depression.

In 2004, Crown Prince Naruhito subtly criticized the heated attention and pressure that had been placed on Crown Princess Masako to produce a boy, and the difficulties she faced while unable to conduct foreign visits during that period. He has since said the crown princess is steadily recovering and hopes to gradually expand her role.

Princess Aiko, 17

The only child of Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako would have been next in line to the throne if it weren’t for the Imperial House Law, which only allows men or boys to rule. As a child she enjoyed watching sumo and memorized wrestlers’ names and ranks. Following the lead of her parents, who studied in the U.K., Princess Aiko has participated in a summer program at Eton College.

Prince Akishino, 53

The younger of Emperor Akihito’s two sons, Prince Akishino, will be crown prince during Naruhito’s reign. A future stint on the throne would be short, if at all, and there is speculation that he may skip his turn and pass the role on to his 12-year-old son, Prince Hisahito. Affectionately known as “Prince Catfish,” after the focus of his research, Prince Akishino has visited Thailand a number of times to study fisheries and the domestication of chickens.

He met his wife, Princess Kiko, at Gakushuin University, where they were both students. Contrary to his brother’s attentive team-player image, Prince Akishino is said to be free-spirited and outspoken — at times critical of his elder brother. He and Princess Kiko have two daughters and a son.

Princess Kiko, 52

Princess Kiko, formerly Kiko Kawashima, grew up in the U.S. and Austria and lived in modest housing after returning to Japan. She was called the “Apartment Princess” when she married Prince Akishino in 1990.

In 2006, twelve years after the couple had their second daughter, Princess Kiko gave birth to Prince Hisahito amid intense attention on the need for a male heir. Prince Hisahito’s birth halted a government debate on whether to change the succession rules to allow a female emperor.

Prince Hisahito, 12

The only male among Emperor Akihito’s four grandchildren, Prince Hisahito will be second and last in line to the throne when the new era begins.

The male-only succession rules maintained by the government and its right-wing supporters will put him in a tight spot, under heavy pressure to produce a male heir. Emperor Akihito’s abdication has reminded the government of the need to resume discussions on how to maintain the royal population and a stable succession.

Princess Mako, 27

The oldest of Emperor Akihito’s four grandchildren and sister to Prince Hisahito, Princess Mako has been subject to tabloid coverage due to issues related to debt in her boyfriend’s family that have delayed their marriage to 2020 and made the plans increasingly uncertain.

Her partner, college classmate Kei Komuro, is now studying law at Fordham University in New York.

Princess Kako, 24

The second-oldest of Emperor Akihito’s grandchildren, Princess Kako recently graduated from International Christian University in Tokyo, where she studied psychology.

She doesn’t plan to seek employment and is expected to take on official duties as a member of the imperial family. Princess Kako spent a year studying performing arts at Leeds University in the U.K. and enjoys hip-hop dancing. She has published photo books as her looks and fashion have gained followers.