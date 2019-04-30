Emperor Akihito begins abdication rituals as Japan marks end of era

Emperor Akihito reported his abdication to the Shinto sun goddess in a ritual at the Imperial Palace on Tuesday, starting a day of ceremonies to end a three decade reign in which he sought to ease painful memories of World War II and bring the monarchy closer to the people.

The 85-year-old emperor was the first Japanese monarch to take the throne under a post-war constitution that defines his role as a symbol of the people without political power. His abdication is the first in two centuries.

During World War II, Japanese troops fought in the name of his father, Emperor Hirohito, who was considered a living deity until after Japan’s defeat in 1945 when he renounced his divinity. Emperor Hirohito is known posthumously as Emperor Showa.

Emperor Akihito has carved out an active role as a symbol of reconciliation, peace and democracy together with Empress Michiko, his wife of 60 years and the first commoner to marry an imperial heir.

“I think the emperor is loved by the people. His image is one of encouraging the people, such as after disasters, and being close to the people,” said Morio Miyamoto, 48, as he waited near a train station in western Tokyo.

“I hope the next emperor will, like the Heisei emperor, be close to the people in the same way,” he said.

The emperor has had treatment for prostate cancer and heart surgery, and said in a televised address in 2016 that he feared his age would make it hard for him to carry out his duties fully.

On Tuesday, he reported his abdication in a ritual held in a sanctuary inside the palace grounds that honors the sun goddess Amaterasu Omikami, from whom mythology says the Imperial line is descended. He was set to do the same at two other sanctuaries honoring departed emperors and Shinto gods.

Footage aired by NHK, the national broadcaster, showed the emperor wearing a dark orange traditional robe and black headdress, walking slowly into the first sanctuary as a courtier in a white robe walked behind holding the train and another carried a sword. Crown Prince Naruhito would then conduct a similar ceremony, NHK said.

Ahead of the ceremonies, Japanese and foreign tourists gathered near the palace after early morning rain had stopped.

The abdication will be publicly marked by a brief and relatively simple ceremony in the Imperial Palace’s prestigious Matsu no ma, or Hall of Pine. About 300 people will attend and it will be broadcast live on television.

Attendees at the afternoon abdication ceremony will include Empress Michiko, Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, as well as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the heads of both houses of parliament and Supreme Court justices.

Imperial chamberlains will carry state and privy seals into the room along with two of Japan’s “Three Sacred Treasures” — a sword and a jewel — which together with a mirror are symbols of the throne. They are said to originate in ancient mythology.

Abe will announce the abdication and the emperor, wearing a Western-style morning coat, will make his final remarks as emperor.

The 59-year-old crown prince will become emperor in separate ceremonies on Wednesday. The prince, who studied at Oxford, is likely to continue an active role and, together with the Harvard-educated crown princess, bring to the monarchy a more cosmopolitan air.

Police have tightened security near the Imperial Palace, a 115-hectare site that is home to the emperor and empress in the heart of Tokyo. According to media reports, several thousand police officers would be mobilized in the capital over the next few days.

Tuesday marks the last day of the Heisei Era, which began on Jan. 8, 1989, after Akihito inherited the throne. The era saw economic stagnation, natural disasters and rapid technological change.

Emperor Akihito officially remains emperor until midnight, when the new Reiwa Era, said to mean “beautiful harmony,” begins.

In Japan the year is traditionally referred to using the era name, or gengo, on documents, calendars and coins in a system originally imported from China, but many people also use the Western calendar.