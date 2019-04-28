A staff member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party posts a poster for the last Upper House election, at LDP headquarters in Tokyo in June 2016. | REUTERS

Japan's summer Upper House election set to draw more than 250 candidates, poll shows

JIJI

A total of 256 people are prepared to run in the Upper House election set for this summer, a Jiji Press survey has found.

The poll will be the first nationwide parliamentary election since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe won a third consecutive three-year term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in September last year.

The LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, have completed procedures to field candidates in all electoral districts.

Major opposition parties are set to compete with each other in 21 of the 32 districts where only one seat will be contested. They plan to complete work on unifying their candidates by the end of May.

The election is expected to take place on July 21 unless the current Diet session, now scheduled to end on June 26, is extended.

The prospective candidates include 172 in districts where a total of 74 seats will be contested and 84 vying for 50 proportional representation seats.

The LDP aims to win at least 53 seats for the ruling coalition, which will give the bloc an Upper House majority overall including uncontested seats. But Komeito insists that the coalition needs to win at least 63 contested seats, a majority of such seats.

One of the election’s focal points is whether the ruling bloc and other parties positive about amending the Constitution, including Nippon Ishin no Kai, will win at least 88 seats together to maintain a two-thirds majority.

Any proposal to revise the Constitution needs to be approved by at least two-thirds of members in both Diet chambers.

The LDP has endorsed 49 candidates for all 45 electoral districts, including two each for four districts where two or more seats will be contested. It plans to field 31 candidates for proportional representation.

Komeito obtained the LDP’s backing for candidates it plans to field in five districts where multiple members will be elected, excluding Tokyo and Osaka.

A focus on the opposition side is whether the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People will be able to cooperate with the Japanese Communist Party, which has already endorsed 37 electoral district candidates. The DPP’s merger with the Liberal Party may have an impact on the effort.

Nippon Ishin has endorsed 11 candidates.

A staff member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party posts a poster for the last Upper House election, at LDP headquarters in Tokyo in June 2016. | REUTERS

