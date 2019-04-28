Heisei in perspective: A look at the expanding role of Japan's Self-Defense Forces

The mission of the Self-Defense Forces significantly expanded — most notably with its first overseas deployments — during the Heisei Era, which started in January 1989 and is set to close Tuesday with the abdication of Emperor Akihito.

Since the first dispatch abroad 28 years ago, the SDF’s overseas missions centering on U.N. peacekeeping operations have become increasingly familiar for many Japanese.

But there remains strong concern in the country over the SDF’s expanded role, with many questioning whether it is in line with the pacifist Constitution and who oppose its dispatch overseas due to the risks and the lack of transparency of its operations.

During the Gulf War in 1991, the third year of Heisei, Japan was criticized by the international community for its decision not to send SDF troops, due to constitutional constraints, despite providing financial assistance totaling as much as $13 billion.

Later the same year, after the war ended, Japan dispatched the SDF on a minesweeping mission in the Persian Gulf, which marked the its first overseas operations.

The landmark peacekeeping cooperation law, which enables SDF troops to engage in U.N. peacekeeping operations, was enacted the following year, in June 1992. In September that year, the government sent SDF troops to Cambodia in the first dispatch based on the new law.

The SDF’s overseas activities have since expanded, and a total of some 60,000 Japanese military personnel have been dispatched overseas so far to take part in various missions.

They include maritime refueling operations in the Indian Ocean under a 2001 law to assist the U.S.-led war on terrorism in Afghanistan; providing reconstruction and humanitarian assistance in the Iraq war under a special law in 2003; anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden off Somalia since 2009 and international emergency assistance for disaster-relief operations.

While the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appears keen to expand the SDF’s overseas missions, based on his concept of “proactive pacifism,” many Japanese people remain skeptical, particularly after a coverup scandal emerged in 2017 involving the daily activity logs of SDF troops dispatched to South Sudan for U.N. peacekeeping operations.

The government’s failure to provide a clear explanation has increased people’s sense of distrust toward the SDF’s expanded role.

During the SDF’s mission in Iraq, then-Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi told the Diet that “the areas where SDF personnel operate are noncombat areas,” without elaborating on the definition of “noncombat areas.”

When Japan decided to withdraw SDF troops from South Sudan in 2017, Abe denied that the decision was due to deteriorating security in the region, despite multiple uses of the word “combat,” and descriptions of a worsening security situation, in the troops’ daily logs.

Japan has not sent SDF troops on U.N. peacekeeping missions since their withdrawal from South Sudan due to increased risks that the focus of the missions could shift from monitoring cease-fires to protecting civilians, which may involve the use of weapons.

Instead, Japan has received requests to dispatch SDF officers to serve in command roles in U.N. missions, as well as to provide support for foreign troops involved in human resources development.

As part of human resources development activities, Ground SDF troops have, since 2015, taught military engineering units from African countries involved in peacekeeping operations how to operate heavy machinery.

Since late last year, following requests from the United Nations, the SDF has also engaged in work to revise manuals for engineers taking part in peacekeeping operations.

Earlier in April, the government dispatched two GSDF officers to the Multinational Force & Observers command in the Sinai Peninsula, which monitors the Egypt-Israel border.

The dispatch is the first case of so-called international peace and security cooperation activities, which enable the SDF to take part in missions outside the United Nations, under the national security laws that came into force in March 2016.