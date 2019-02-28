Kim, Trump hail prospects for success as U.S.-North Korea summit enters second day

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were set to hold a second day of talks in Hanoi on Thursday — including a scheduled “signing ceremony” — as the two leaders, who once traded barbed insults over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program, met for the second time in eight months.

Trump was optimistic, saying ahead of a dinner Wednesday night that he foresaw a “very successful” summit as the pair greeted each other at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel in the Vietnamese capital.

The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency also lauded the first day of the summit on Thursday, saying the two leaders had “exchanged serious and in-depth opinions to produce comprehensive and epochal results from the meeting that could live up to the attention and expectations that the world is holding for the success of the summit.”

On Wednesday, shaking hands and smiling in front of a row of a dozen alternating U.S. and North Korean flags, the two leaders briefly took questions from reporters before heading to one-on-one talks and what the White House had termed a “social dinner.”

Asked by reporters before heading into the dinner if he had walked back his demand that the North relinquish its nuclear arsenal, Trump replied, “No.”

Queried about a possible end-of-war declaration, he was equally curt, saying, “We’ll see.”

But with the scheduled signing ceremony announced by the White House, speculation has grown that the two sides could agree to a declaration ending the 1950-53 Korean War, which was halted only with an armistice.

There have been increasing signs that the two sides could agree on such a declaration, as well as an exchange of liaison offices, diplomatic posts that are more limited than embassies, but which would mark a step toward more normalized ties. While an end-of-war declaration is a legally nonbinding document, unlike a formal peace treaty, it would represent a symbolic end to the Korean War — and a major foreign policy victory for Trump.

They have also discussed partial denuclearization measures, such as allowing inspectors to observe the dismantling of the North’s Nyongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center, the heart of its nuclear development and research, which Kim last year put on the table. Other concessions could include a formal halt to missile and nuclear tests, as well as an end to the production of fissile material and nuclear delivery vehicles.

Facing mounting pressure at home over investigations into Russian meddling in the election, Trump has sought a big win by trying to make history by persuading North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons program in exchange for promises of peace and development.

On Thursday, the two leaders have a series of meetings scheduled at the Metropole, beginning with another one-on-one session lasting 45 minutes, the White House said.

After the “joint agreement signing ceremony” Trump plans a news conference at 3:50 p.m. in Hanoi.

In brief comments before the dinner, the mercurial U.S. president also talked up his personal ties with Kim, claiming the two had “made a lot of progress.”

“And I think the biggest progress was our relationship,” he said, calling it “really a good one.”

Earlier, Trump sent a tweet touting North Korea’s “AWESOME” potential if his “friend” Kim agrees to give up his nuclear weapons program in exchange for economic inducements.

While critics have lambasted the pair’s June summit in Singapore — the first between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader — as short on concrete results, Trump proclaimed that the talks in Hanoi would be “equal or better than the first” time.

Kim echoed this sentiment, saying through a translator that the two leaders had overcome obstacles to hold their second summit and praised Trump for his “courageous decision” to begin a dialogue.

“Now that we’re meeting here again like this, I’m confident that there will be an excellent outcome that everyone welcomes, and I’ll do my best to make it happen,” he said.

However, Trump will have to confront the distraction of scandal back in Washington as the president’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, described Trump as a “racist,” a “con man” and a “cheat,” in bombshell testimony before Congress.

Asked at the start of the summit with Kim if he had any reaction to Cohen’s testimony, Trump merely shook his head.

This could impact his hopes of shifting the public view away from the Russia probe and toward a foreign policy victory.

Still, there have been clues that such a victory will not come easily — or quickly — and Trump has in recent weeks played down the possibility of reaching an actual deal that sees Pyongyang immediately relinquish its nukes, a stance that has long been the U.S. position.

Still, observers say that a package of inducements and concessions from both sides could give negotiators fresh momentum and a new avenue to pursue peace and, ultimately, denuclearization on the peninsula.