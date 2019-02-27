Pakistan claims to have shot down two Indian aircraft as tensions flare

Pakistan shot down two Indian Air Force planes in its airspace in Kashmir on Wednesday, a military spokesman said, adding that one Indian pilot had been captured.

“PAF shot down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace,” tweeted military spokesman Major Gen. Asif Ghafoor, adding that one aircraft had fallen in Pakistani-held Kashmir while the other crashed on the Indian side.

“One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area,” he said without elaborating.

His statement came as Indian sources said that Pakistani fighter jets had violated airspace over Indian Kashmir, but were forced back over the de facto border of the disputed territory.

A top government official in Indian-administered Kashmir said the Pakistani jets briefly crossed the frontier but were pushed back by the Indian Air Force.

The Press Trust of India reported that Pakistani fighter planes crossed at Poonch and Nowshera, two locations on the Indian side of the de facto border, but were repelled.

PTI said the Pakistani jets dropped bombs while returning but that there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Pakistani foreign office also released a statement saying that the air force “undertook strikes” across the border, known as the Line of Control, Wednesday — however it did not elaborate on what it meant by “strikes” and did not mention shooting down planes.

It said the strikes were aimed at a “non military target,” adding: “We have no intention of escalation.”

The incursion over the heavily militarized Line of Control comes a day after Indian warplanes carried out a strike in Pakistan on what New Delhi said was a militant training camp, in retaliation for a February 14 suicide bombing in Kashmir that killed 40 Indian troops.

Tensions have dramatically escalated between the nuclear-armed rivals since Indian warplanes flew into Pakistani airspace and struck what New Delhi said was a camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the group that claimed the Kashmir bombing.

Islamabad, while denying the Indian strike caused any major damage or casualties, had vowed to retaliate — fueling fears of a dangerous confrontation in South Asia.

The escalation marks a test for the leaders of both nations, with one seeking re-election in a few months and the other facing his first real foreign-policy challenge.

With a bitterly contested national election just weeks away in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to exploit his military’s airstrikes Tuesday on a terrorist camp inside Pakistan that his government said killed more than 300 people.

Speaking on Tuesday to a huge, cheering crowd at an election rally in the state of Rajasthan, Modi twice stated that India was “in safe hands” and declared it a “glorious day,” without explicitly mentioning the attack.

Pakistan had its own version of Tuesday’s events. After scrambling its jets in response to India’s early-morning incursion across the border, it released photographs of missile remnants it said had fallen on unoccupied territory. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s office said Pakistan would respond “at the time and place of its choosing,” rejecting India’s claim that it had hit a terror camp or inflicted heavy casualties. “Once again the Indian government has resorted to a self-serving, reckless and fictitious claim,” a statement from Khan’s office said.

Facing the first major geopolitical challenge of his term, Khan directed the country’s armed forces and the public to “remain prepared for all eventualities.”

The latest escalation is the worst since 2001, when Pakistan and India moved ballistic missiles and troops to their border following an attack on Parliament in New Delhi that was also blamed on Jaish-e-Mohammad. India and Pakistan have fought three major wars since partition and independence in 1947.

“The last time the Indian Air Force crossed the Line of Control intentionally and publicly to conduct airstrikes was 1971,” said Vipin Narang, an associate professor of political science at MIT, referring to the Indo-Pakistan war over Bangladesh.

Facing a general election due by May, Modi is under substantial pressure after blaming Pakistan for the worst attack on security forces in Kashmir in several decades earlier this month.

Tuesday’s airstrikes show he’s “willing to take on risk to respond to Pakistan’s terrorist provocations,” said Alyssa Ayres, a senior fellow with the Council on Foreign Relations and former U.S. state department South Asia.

“It does appear to strengthen Modi’s hand heading into elections,” Ayres said. “Now the international diplomatic community should exert maximum pressure on Pakistan so this situation does not spiral.”

Islamabad has denied any role in the Feb. 14 attack, however Khan vowed to retaliate against India if it launched a military response.

“While details of the attack remain murky, we are already seeing India claiming a massive success while Pakistan is downplaying the true extent of the damages,” said Uzair Younus, a South Asia director at Washington-based consultancy Albright Stonebridge Group LLC. “The upside is that it’s likely that neither side will go up the escalation ladder following this attack.”

Both India and the U.S. see Pakistan as providing safe haven for terrorist groups and point to the fact that the leadership of groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, which carried out the Mumbai attacks in 2008, still live freely in Pakistan.

There’s no doubt Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party will use the airstrikes as an illustration of his forceful leadership, Eswaran Sridharan, academic director of the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for the Advanced Study of India, said by phone.

“Modi comes out looking strong,” said Sridharan. “Whether it will swing the floating votes, that is difficult to say.”