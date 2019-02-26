North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives at the Dong Dang railway station, a Vietnamese border town with China, on Tuesday ahead of a second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday and Thursday. | REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim arrives in Vietnam ahead of summit with Trump

by Jesse Johnson

Staff Writer

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday, bound for Hanoi, where he is due to meet U.S. President Donald Trump for the pair’s second summit on Wednesday and Thursday.

Scores of bodyguards were seen surrounding Kim’s limousine at Dong Dang train station near the Vietnamese border with China, according to a live broadcast of his arrival, as the North Korean leader and top officials, embarked on the 170-km drive to Hanoi.

Kim waved from the window of his Mercedes-Benz limo to scores of people lined up outside the train station as the bodyguards surrounded the vehicle.

Trump and Kim will begin their summit with with a private dinner Wednesday, the White House said Tuesday. The leaders’ two-day meeting will begin with an official greeting and a meal.

Trump will be joined by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. Kim will also have two aides present and both men will have translators.

Trump and Kim will then hold a series of official meetings Thursday.

Trump was set to land in Vietnam late Tuesday and will have meetings with the host country’s president and prime minister Wednesday before seeing Kim.

Last June’s Singapore summit yielded powerful images but few concrete steps for North Korea’s denuclearization.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives at the Dong Dang railway station, a Vietnamese border town with China, on Tuesday ahead of a second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday and Thursday. | REUTERS U.S. President Donald Trump waves while boarding Air Force One on Monday at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland for a trip to Vietnam to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. | AP

