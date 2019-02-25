North Korea unable to receive information on Tokyo Olympics participation due to 'network issue': sources

North Korea’s Olympic committee has been unable to receive information required for the country to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, sources said Sunday, due to what has been described as a technical problem.

The North Korean organization, like other nations’ bodies belonging to the International Olympic Committee, is intended to be able to access information from the Tokyo Organising Committee through a dedicated network.

But the North Korean committee has not been issued with the identification name and password needed to access the network, leaving them unable to get information on registering athletes and media accreditation, the sources said.

An IOC official said the Tokyo organizing committee is aware of the problem and is making efforts to address it, blaming the issue on a technical problem relating to Web accessibility between Japan and North Korea. A Tokyo Organising Committee official said a technical issue was also preventing some other national committees from accessing the network.

The North Korean committee has asked to be sent paper copies of the information but the request has not been granted, according to the sources.