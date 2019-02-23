National

Tokyo Metro's Marunouchi Line puts new, more energy-efficient trains into operation

JIJI

The first of Tokyo Metro Co.’s new 2000 series trains went into service on the Marunouchi Line on Saturday, with cars that include designated areas for wheelchairs and strollers.

The color scheme for the new cars was changed to red from silver, which was used on the previous 02 series trains.

“We believe (the new trains) will give strong impressions,” Kazufumi Noyaki, head of the company’s railway headquarters, said during an inaugural ceremony at Ogikubo Station in the capital’s Suginami Ward.

The new trains will offer a “comfortable in-car environment,” Noyaki said.

Power consumption by the 2000 series is 27 percent lower than the 02 series, according to Tokyo Metro.

The average number of passengers per day on the Marunouchi Line came to about 1.35 million in fiscal 2017.

A total of 53 new trains, consisting of 318 cars, will be introduced on the line.

A new 2000 series train on the Marunouchi Line stops at Ogikubo Station in Tokyo's Suginami Ward on Saturday. | KYODO

