Japanese government to speed up process for securing noncareer talent amid increasing competition from private sector

Facing increasing competition for talent with the private sector, the government will move up its recruiting process for noncareer positions starting in fiscal 2019.

Candidates for noncareer positions visit government agencies for interviews with officials and can receive information on possible jobs.

Such visits have traditionally started a day after final-stage results of the national public servant exam for noncareer positions are announced.

In the year starting in April, however, the government will accept visits after the announcement of first-stage written exam results, the sources said Friday.

The move is apparently aimed at securing high-quality talent in a tightening labor market fueled by economic recovery.

In and before fiscal 2018, the government conducted the final-stage interview test for noncareer positions — open to those who clear the first stage — to assess their personalities and interpersonal skills.

Those who made it to the final stage started visiting the entities they wanted to join on Aug. 22, the day after the announcement of the final-stage results. Employment offers are made after the visits.

In fiscal 2019, the government will accept visits by noncareer applicants from July 11, the day after the announcement of the first-stage test results.

Those who pass the exams will be allowed to visit government agencies except between July 17 and Aug. 2, when the final-stage interview test is scheduled.

Government agencies will evaluate those who visit before the final-stage result announcement and start giving job offers on Aug. 21, the day after the announcement. Those who pass will be allowed to make such visits even after the announcement.

In the fiscal 2018 national public servant exams for noncareer positions, mainly clerical jobs, 7,782 candidates made it to the final stage.