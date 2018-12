A third Canadian citizen has been detained in China, Canada’s National Post newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the Canadian Foreign Ministry.

At a daily news briefing in Beijing, China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said she was unaware of the report.

Two Canadians — former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor — were detained after Canadian police arrested Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, on Dec 1.