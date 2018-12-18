National

Japan rises four places to 110th in WEF’s global gender equality rankings

JIJI

LONDON - Japan has been placed 110th in the World Economic Forum’s global gender equality rankings for 2018, released Tuesday, up from 114th last year.

The rise reflected narrower wage gaps and an increase in women’s labor participation rate.

Still, the nation remains low in the WEF rankings five years after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set out a policy of promoting the empowerment of women as part of his government’s growth strategy and more than three years after a related law was partially implemented.

The WEF survey, covering 149 countries, examined gender equality in the fields of politics, economy, education and health.

Japan received poor marks for political empowerment, such as the proportions of women among lawmakers and Cabinet ministers. In the economic field, the country ranked low for annual income equality and the proportion of women in managerial positions.

In education, the country received a low evaluation for the proportion of women enrolled in higher educational institutions.

Iceland topped the rankings for the 10th straight year, followed by Norway, Sweden and Finland. The United States came 51st, China 103rd, South Korea 115th and Saudi Arabia, 141st.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urges Japan to accept outcome of WWII
In a local radio program Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed the need for Japan to accept the outcome of World War II in order to advance Tokyo-Moscow peace treaty talks....
Leaflets to recruit volunteers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are handed out at Shinjuku Station in September. A resolution encouraging volunteerism that was co-sponsored by Japan was adopted Monday by the U.N. General Assembly.
U.N. adopts Japan-sponsored resolution promoting volunteerism
The U.N. General Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution encouraging volunteerism, to advance the global body's sustainable development agenda — an initiative Tokyo hopes can be used to en...
Japan Coast Guard vessel PS08 Kariba sails off Cape Nosappu in Nemuro on Hokkaido , with part of the Russian-held islands visible the background, in 2017.
Russia moving troops into new barracks on disputed isles off Hokkaido, plans armor installations
Russia said Monday it had built new barracks for troops on a disputed chain of islands near Japan and would build more facilities for armored vehicles, a move likely to anger Tokyo after it urged M...

, ,